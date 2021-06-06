Marvelous Wonderettes sequel 'Dream On' opens June 11 as performances return to Shawnee Little Theatre

Shawnee Little Theatre

Music from the ‘60s and ‘70s will fill Shawnee Little Theatre when “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” – a sequel to the original jukebox musical – opens a six-performance run June 11 at the community theater, located at 1829 N. Airport Drive.

It’s 1969 and the Marvelous Wonderettes singing group is back at Springfield High to throw a retirement party for their favorite homeroom teacher. As the girls sing their way through the greatest girl-group hits of the ‘60s and bid Ms. McPherson a fond farewell, one of the Wonderettes reveals she’ll be saying goodbye to search for success and happiness on her own.

Act II finds the girls back together as the class of 1958 celebrates its 20th reunion with classic pop and rock hits of the ‘70s.

Performances are June 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. Matinees at June 13 and 20 at 2 p.m.

Tickets go on sale June 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the SLT Box Office or online at shawneelittletheatre.com. All seats are $15. The box office will be staffed June 7 and 10 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at 405-275-2805. The box office will open one hour before showtime as well. All seats are reserved for this season extra. The theater will have a reduced seating capacity.

Alicja Carter, Abby Morris, Christina Stewart and Ginny Stewart return to play the roles they originated for Shawnee audiences in January 2020. Juliette Sounders joins the performers playing Janitor Henderson.

Act 1 is directed and choreographed by Trevor Mastin with Act II directed and choreographed by KC Goldsby. Sherri Thompson is the musical director for the entire show with Juliette Sounders as stage manager.

Sound technician is Michael Schwabb. Preston Fry is in charge of lighting with KC Goldsby and Trevor Mastin contributing. Tom Dicken joined Fry and Mastin on set construction. House manager for the show is Karla Kelly with Sharon and Steve Reese, Rebecca Fry and Preston Fry staffing the box office.

Written and Created by Roger Bean, with vocal and music arrangements by Michael Borth, “Dream On” is presented by special arrangement with Stage Rights (www.stagerights.com).

SLT will open the season ticket sale for the upcoming 2021-2022 season during the run of “Dream On.” The new season includes the Broadway classic musical “Pippin” in September, 2021; “It’s a Wonderful Life: A KAWL Radio Play” in December 2021; “August Osage County” in February 2022 and “Legally Blonde: The Musical” in June 2022. Season tickets are available on the SLT website at shawneelittletheatre.com or by mail, and at the box office during the run of “Dream On.”

The Presley Group, Inc. is the SLT 2021-2022 presenting sponsor. Season sponsors include BancFirst, Berkshire Hathaway Benchmark Realty, Dr. Jordan Ewert Optometrist, Matt and Shelli Hopkins, SSM Health Medical Group, First United Bank, AIM Heat and Air, Turner and Cindy Davis and Shawnee Milling Company.

Shawnee Little Theatre, Inc. is a totally volunteer non-profit community theater beginning its 54th year of producing live theater in Shawnee.