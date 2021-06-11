3 Things to Do: June 11-13

Whether supporting local theater, learning a new craft, or appreciating Native American art, there is plenty going on around Shawnee this weekend. Here are a few things to do:

Support community theater: Shawnee Little Theatre opens a six-performance run of “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” this weekend. The original, jukebox musical is the sequel to “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” which SLT presented at The Ritz. Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a matinee show at 2 p.m. Sunday at the theater, located at 1829 N. Airport Drive. (There will also be performances the weekend of June 18-20.) Tickets can be purchased online at shawneelittletheatre.com or at the SLT Box office at 405-275-2805, open one hour before show time. The theater will have reduced seating capacity for the show, and all seats much be reserved ahead of time for this season extra.

Go to the Red Earth Festival: The 35th annual Red Earth Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Grand Casino, located off Interstate 40. The event provides an opportunity to experience Native cultures, as well as giving guests the opportunity to purchase art from Native artists from around the country. Some of the activities at the festival include an art market and competition, Red Earth Dance, storytelling, and special performances. The festival will open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $25 per person for both days or $15 per person for a single day, with children younger than 6 getting in for free with an adult who has paid admission. Go to www.redearth.org for more about the festival, including a schedule of events.

Get crafty: Coffee N Crafts, located at 5 E. Main, will show crafters how to make a macrame produce hanger from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. The cost is $20, and crafters will learn to create two hangers, each with a finished length of about three feet. (Natural color macrame cord and a variety of wooden beads will be provided. However, pot and plant are not provided.) Crafters will learn four basic knots, including the square knot, half square knot, gatherers knot/loop knot and basic braid. The coffee car will be open during the first hour of the event. Participants are welcome to bring outside snacks.