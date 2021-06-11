Blues on Broadway set for June 19

Area residents are invited to check out wine tasting, a beer garden, cornhole tournament, and more at SEFF's Blues on Broadway event, set for 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 19.

The event, located at Broadway and Main in Shawnee, will include a wine tasting, live music, a beer garden, vendors, a bounce house, Shriner clowns offering free balloon animals and face paintings, and a Cornstock cornhole tournament.

“It used to be Shawnee Trail Days, and we changed it this year,” SEFF board member Lisa Brown said. “Last year, we couldn't do it. It got rained out. We used to have a real big western theme. We haven't done that in a couple of years, so we thought we'd go ahead and switch it to this.”

So far, Brown said, there are three bands scheduled to play at different times during the event.

For the adults, she said there will be a beer garden set up in the grassy area of Tom Terry Park, though there will be a charge for the beer.

For the wine, she said participants will be able to buy a wine glass and then sample the different types of wine. Currently, she said, there are six wineries signed up to participate. SEFF has a link available on its Facebook page where tickets can be bought for the wine tasting, and she said it is a little cheaper to buy them ahead of time than it will be to buy at the tent.

There will also be a cornhole tournament at the event to raise money for Cops N Kids, and Cpl. Vivian Lozano with the Shawnee Police Department said they are still on the hunt for teams.

“I'm looking for 100 teams and we have about 50 teams right now, so I'm looking for 50 more teams,” Lozano said.

Each team consists of two players, and the cost is $50 per team. Sign ups are being accepted until the day of the event, and Lozano said teams can either sign up on an app or they can contact Lozano at vlozano@shawneeok.org or 405-501-3357.

Registration for the tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the tournament itself will kick off around 1 p.m. and last until finished.

Each team will receive a goodie bag, and there are trophies for first, second, and third place, as well as medals for team spirit and best team shirt.

“We're encouraging them to come up with a fun name and a fun shirt to go with it,” Lozano said. “Whoever has the most fun shirt will be the winner.”

They have also ordered custom-made boards, she said, which will be raffled off after the last game of the tournament is played. Raffle tickets are one ticket for $5 or five tickets for $20.

Lozano did clarify that the cornhole tournament is a fundraiser for Cops N Kids and not a replacement for it. The Cops N Kids event will take place Aug. 28 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center.

While adults are playing cornhole or taking in the beer garden or wine tasting, there will also be events to keep children occupied. There will be a bounce house, and the Shriner clowns will be doing ballon animals and face painting, and Brown said all of that is free.

Brown said there will also be vendors and at least one food truck. There will be bleachers set up to enjoy the music, or attendees can bring their own lawn chairs.

Any vendors who are interested in setting up at the Blues on Broadway event can find a vendor application on the SEFF Facebook page, and Brown said applications will be accepted up until at least Thursday, June 17.

For schedules and more information as the event gets closer, follow the SEFF Facebook page.