"The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On" is showing at SLT this weekend.

Shawnee Little Theatre

Music from the ‘60s and ‘70s will fill Shawnee Little Theatre as “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” – a sequel to the original jukebox musical – runs at the community theater, located at 1829 N. Airport Drive.

It’s 1969 and the Marvelous Wonderettes singing group is back at Springfield High to throw a retirement party for their favorite homeroom teacher. As the girls sing their way through the greatest girl-group hits of the ‘60s and bid Ms. McPherson a fond farewell, one of the Wonderettes reveals she’ll be saying goodbye to search for success and happiness on her own.

Act II finds the girls back together as the class of 1958 celebrates its 20th reunion with classic pop and rock hits of the ‘70s.

Performances are June 12, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. Matinees are June 13 and 20 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at the SLT Box Office or online at shawneelittletheatre.com. All seats are $15. The box office will open one hour before showtime as well. All seats are reserved for this season extra. The theater will have a reduced seating capacity.

Alicja Carter, Abby Morris, Christina Stewart and Ginny Stewart return to play the roles they originated for Shawnee audiences in January 2020. Juliette Sounders joins the performers playing Janitor Henderson.