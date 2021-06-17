Calendar of events from June 17

The Shawnee News-Star

June 17

The Third Thursday Poetry Reading this month will feature Ken Hada at 7 p.m. at the Lunch Box, located on Main Street in Shawnee. (Anyone who wants to order a sandwich should arrive earlier.) Hada, a professor at East Central and director of the annual Scissortail Poetry Festival, has published eight collections of poetry, most recently “Sunlight and Cedar,” a finalist for the 2021 Oklahoma Book Award. An open mic will follow Hada's presentation, when those attending can read their own poetry or favorite poems.

June 18

The Arts @317 will host its own Block pARTy and 6th anniversary celebration from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This month’s featured artist is John May of Dragons Fire Creations, and featured author is Jeff Provine, who is coauthor of the book, "Haunted Shawnee." Both gentlemen will be available to talk with visitors. Stumble East will also be stopping by for visitors’ enjoyment.

Shawnee High School Class of 1976 will have its 45th class reunion. There will be a meet and greet on the second floor balcony of the FireLake Grand Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. Cost to attend is $20 per night, with spouses getting in free. To register, call Renee Steward at 405-878-6350.

There will be a free greeting card making class taught by Pat at 1:30 p.m. at the senior center. Participants should register by June 15 in order to ensure there are enough supplies.

June 19

Shawnee High School Class of 1976 will have its 45th class reunion. There will be a dance, with high school band Sage/Zeabra playing, in the event center of the FireLake Grand Casino from 7 p.m. to midnight. Cost to attend is $20 per night, with spouses getting in free. To register, call Renee Steward at 405-878-6350.

June 22

Individuals age 55 and older can have their blood pressure checked by Mays Home Health from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the senior center.

June 23

Heritage Church will host Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for children who have completed pre-school through children in the fifth grade.

June 25

There will be bingo at the senior center from 1 to 3 p.m. The first card is free, with additional cards costing 25 cents, and there will be snacks and prizes.

June 28

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee.

June 30

July 1

Project Heart plans to resume in-person dining starting in July at the Community Center, located at 806 S. Park. For more information, or to register for the nutrition program for those age 60 and older, call 405-275-4530.