From Juneteenth to live shows, here are things to do this weekend in Shawnee

Whether it's history, music, or theater, there's plenty going on in Shawnee this weekend. Here are some things to do:

Take the kids to Blues on Broadway

Go to Blues on Broadway: There will be wine tasting, a beer garden, cornhole tournament, and activities for children at Blues on Broadway from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The Shriner clowns will offer free balloon animals and face paintings for children, and there will be a bounce house as well. At least three bands are expected to play at the event, and those attending can sit in the bleachers or bring their own lawn chairs. Adults can go to the beer garden, set up in the grassy area of Tom Terry Park, or buy a wine glass to sample wines from different wineries. There will also be a Cornstock Cornhole Tournament as a fundraiser for Cops N Kids. Each team consists of two players, and the cost is $50 per team. To sign up, contact Cpl. Vivian Lozano at vlozano@shawneeok.org or 405-501-3357. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., and the tournament will kick off around 1 p.m.

Juneteenth 2021:Biden signs Juneteenth into a holiday, officially giving federal employees the day off Friday

Celebrate Juneteenth, which just became a federal holiday

Celebrate Juneteenth: Dunbar Heights Community and Whiskey Wings restaurant will host a Juneteenth celebration from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 414 E. Main in Shawnee. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and enjoy food and the show. Juneteenth celebrations originated in 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger led Unions soldiers into Galveston, Texas, on June 19 to deliver the news that the Civil War had ended and enslaved Black Americans within all states were free.

See a show at Shawnee Little Theatre

Support community theater: Shawnee Little Theatre continues a six-performance run of “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” this weekend. The original, jukebox musical is the sequel to “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” which SLT presented at The Ritz. Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a matinee show at 2 p.m. Sunday at the theater, located at 1829 N. Airport Drive. Tickets can be purchased online at shawneelittletheatre.com or at the SLT Box office at 405-275-2805, open one hour before show time. The theater will have reduced seating capacity for the show, and all seats much be reserved ahead of time for this season extra.