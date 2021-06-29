Calendar of events from June 29

The Shawnee News-Star

June 29

The Shawnee High School Class of 1966 will meet at 6 p.m. at Bar H Branding Iron Restaurant, located at Harrison and 45th behind Sonic.

June 30

Heritage Church will host Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for children who have completed pre-school through children in the fifth grade.

July 1

Project Heart plans to resume in-person dining starting in July at the Community Center, located at 806 S. Park. For more information, or to register for the nutrition program for those age 60 and older, call 405-275-4530.

July 2

Sac and Fox Nation Elders will have an Indian taco sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sac & Fox Multi-Purpose Building, 215 N. Harrison. Orders are dine in or carry out. Phone in orders are welcome and can be made by calling 405-275-1262. Delivery is available for orders of five or more, but there will be no deliveries after 1:30 p.m. Cost is $7 for taco, dessert and drink, or $5 for beans, fry bread, dessert and a drink.

The descendants of Nathan and Amelia (Acton) Odell will host the Odell Reunion on their home place on the South Canadian River at the home of LeRoy and Karen Odell in the Big Red Barn, 17261 U.S. Highway 177 in Byars. Pot luck meals will include a fish fry Friday, smoked pork, ribs and chicken on Saturday, and a breakfast Sunday morning. Entertainment will include swimming, fishing, hayrides, games and more. Bring cameras, pictures, newspaper clippings and any information that needs added to the family tree, along with a lawn chair for outdoor activities. Friends of the family are welcome. For more information, contact LeRoy Odell at 580-759-2159 or Sherry Odell-Trussell at 580-716-9110.

September 3

Pre-registration and payments by check are due by today for those intending to attend the Shawnee High School Class of 1971 reunion on Saturday, Sept. 18. Send checks to SHS Class of 1971, P.O. Box 1925, Shawnee, OK 74802-1925, along with a note of all attending (including maiden names). For more information about the reunion, contact Jane Smith at 405-830-1149 or Nancy McVey at 405-640-8644.

September 17

Shawnee High School Class of 1971 will meet at Cazadorez Mexican Restaurant, 3900 N. Harrison, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Registration is not required for this event.

September 18

Shawnee High School Class of 1971 will meet for a buffet with music from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at FireLake Clubhouse, 1901 S. Gordon Cooper Dr. A class photo will be taken at 8 p.m. The cost is $25 if paid in advance or $30 if paid at the door. Pre-registration is required by Sept. 3 in order to provide a head count to the caterer. Send checks to SHS Class of 1971, P.O. Box 1925, Shawnee, OK 74802-1925, along with a note of all attending (including maiden names). For more information about the reunion, contact Jane Smith at 405-830-1149 or Nancy McVey at 405-640-8644.