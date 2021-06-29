Shawnee Fourth of July celebrations include fireworks, parades and more

Area residents on the hunt for things to do this Fourth of July have a variety of things to choose from without having to venture very far. Here are some of the things going on around the area:

Friday, July 2

• Kickapoo Casino will host a fireworks show at 9:40 p.m. Friday, July 2, at 38900 W. MacArthur. Area residents are invited to park and watch the fireworks, and plenty of parking is available.

Saturday, July 3

• Meeker's Independence Day celebration will be from 7 to 11:30 p.m., Saturday, July 3 at Meeker Lake. There will be turtle races, bounce houses, face painting, a barrel train, karaoke music and fireworks after dark. Meeker Fire Department will provide complimentary hot dogs, water and ice cream. There will also be food trucks and vendors at the event.

• FireLake Casino will have a fireworks night Saturday, July 3, at 10 p.m. at 41207 Hardesty Road.

Sunday, July 4

• The Ravine outdoor park will have fireworks from 9 to 11 p.m. The Macomb Volunteer Fire Department will be lighting fireworks over the splash pond. The park will make a contribution, but would also like visitors to bring fireworks for the firefighters to light to “make this a show to remember.” Each firework earns free entry for one adult. Children ages 12 and younger are free. Cost of entry for adults without fireworks is $5 per person. Eli's Soul Food Truck and Cocktails2Go will be at the park for lunch, dinner and drinks, and the Twisted Blizzard Snow Cone Stand will be there as well. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs, swim suits, grills, camping gear and more. The park opens at 7 a.m. Sunday, July 4, and is available for camping all weekend. Dogs are not allowed. The Ravine is located at 40557 Highway 59B, Macomb. For more information about the park, including park fees for ATVs and other vehicles, visit www.ravineadventure.com.

Monday, July 5

• Shawnee will have its Independence Day parade beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, July 5 at Main and Beard, going to Union, then Highland, then back to Broadway, and ending at Woodland Veterans Memorial. This year, the parade will honor veterans and first responders. Residents are welcome to arrive on floats, cars, bicycles or just walking, and there's no need to register. There will be a speaker at the park following the parade, at about 10 a.m. Hot dogs and water will be distributed to children, and the first 100 children will be able to get free swimming certificates. Contact the VFW Auxilliary at 405-878-6534 for more information.