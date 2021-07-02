3 Things to Do: July 2-4

It's Independence Day weekend, so there's plenty going on in the area, whether it's firing up the grill in your own back yard or going out to see a fireworks show. Here are some things to do this weekend:

Light up the night at Splash: Shawnee Splash will have a Neon Party from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Friday. There will be a DJ and lots of glo gear. Area residents are invited to dance, swim and take fun pictures. The event is free, and glo gear is included, though supplies and attendance are limited. Shawnee Splash is located at 101 W. Highland in Shawnee.

Celebrate independence at the lake: Meeker's Independence Day celebration will be from 7 to 11:30 p.m., Saturday, July 3 at Meeker Lake. There will be turtle races, bounce houses, face painting, a barrel train, karaoke music and fireworks after dark. Meeker Fire Department will provide complimentary hot dogs, water and ice cream. There will also be food trucks and vendors at the event.

Check out the fireworks: Kickapoo Casino will host a fireworks show at 9:40 p.m. Friday, July 2, at 38900 W. MacArthur. Area residents are invited to park and watch the fireworks, and plenty of parking is available. FireLake Casino will also have a fireworks night Saturday, July 3, at 10 p.m. at 41207 Hardesty Road.