Friends of the Library book sale set July 17; annual event planned for October

The Friends of the Library's annual library book sale in Shawnee was just one more casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, with the Shawnee Public Library opened back up and updated from a recent remodel, the Friends of the Library will have a one-day book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17, on the library's patio.

Trisha Houghton, president of the Friends of the Library board, said the group has run into storage issues because they weren't able to have a fall sale in 2020.

“We had to get a second storage container, because we had so many books,” she said.

Books will be sold for $1 for hardback, 50 cents for soft covers, or $5 to fill up a bag, and the sale will take place outside in the patio area to keep volunteers and customers as safe as possible.

The group is still planning to do the annual book sale in October as well, but Houghton said no dates have been determined for that sale.

In the meantime, she added that the group has books for sale year-round inside the library. There are books located near the checkout area in the library, but also, they have added a new area in the children's section where all of the children's books for sale are located. Children's books are 50 cents each, and other books are 50 cents for soft covers and $1 for hardbacks.

“The money goes to Friends of the Library,” Houghton said. “We use it to support other events or different things that the library puts on.”

Anyone interested in becoming a member of Friends of the Library can find out more at the library's information desk. Houghton added they are always looking for volunteers, especially for the book sale coming up in the fall, since many of their members are no longer physically able to help with some of the tasks.

“People can help in other ways too,” she said, mentioning things such as the summer reading programs. “As things get back underway, I'm sure there will be more opportunities to volunteer.”