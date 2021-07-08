McLoud Blackberry Festival returns this weekend with wine, cobblers and more treats

The McLoud Blackberry Festival will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and continue through Saturday at McLoud Veterans Memorial Park, located at Sixth and Park.

This year's festival will include vendors, live music, a carnival, pony rides, a cobbler eating contest and more, including food trucks and vendors with blackberry items on their menus, from blackberry lemonade and wines to blackberry cobblers, fried pies, funnel cakes and more. Fresh blackberries will also be available for $8 per quart at the McLoud Chamber of Commerce booth.

The festival will end with a bang when it concludes with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Additional parking for the festival will be available just west of the park on Eighth Street.

Celebrating the end of blackberry harvest season since the 1940s, this year's theme is “Keeping Traditions Alive for Over 125,” and it will also honor the city's 126th birthday on June 21. The town has hosted a community picnic to celebrate its founding every year since 1895, and that picnic was later combined with the celebration of the end of harvest in early July, resulting in the annual Blackberry Festival.

McLoud was named “Blackberry Capital of the World” in 1949, after the McLoud Chamber of Commerce sent a crate of fresh blackberries to President Truman, who gave the town the designation.

Visit www.mcloudchamber.com/2021-blackberry-festival for more information.

