5 Things to Do: July 9-11

Summer is in full swing, with festivals and events happening all over the area. Here are just five of the things to do this weekend:

Celebrate blackberry harvest: McLoud's annual Blackberry Festival kicks off from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and continues Saturday at McLoud Veterans Memorial Park, located at Sixth and Park. There's additional parking west of the park on Eighth Street. The festival will include vendors, live music, carnival, pony rides, cobbler eating contest, food trucks and more. The McLoud Chamber of Commerce will have blackberry jam, festival t-shirts, and fresh blackberries available for $8 per quart. Many food trucks will have blackberry items on their menus, from blackberry lemonade and wines to blackberry cobblers, fried pies, funnel cakes and more. The festival will end with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Take part in a Mamma Mia sing along: The Gathering Place, located at 415 E. Main, is hosting a group movie experience with a viewing of Mamma Mia at 8 p.m. Saturday. Attendees can sing Abba songs and pretend they're in Greece with Greek inspired charcuterie boards and a build-your-own spritz station with fruit, herbs and seltzer. Mamma Mia inspired outfits are welcome, and those who show a piece of their outfits came from 25 Thrift can receive a 20 percent discount on drinks and baked goods from the coffee shop for the night. Tickets are required. They are $15 a piece and available online at thegatheringplacecoffee.bigcartel.com

Enjoy art and barbecue: Downtown Seminole will play host to an Art Walk and BBQ Cook-off Friday and Saturday. Various artists will have creations displayed in local shops and businesses, and barbecue will be available to sample from cook-off competition entries.

Welcome back the rodeo: The International Finals Youth Rodeo is back this year and kicks off Sunday at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, 1700 W. Independence. Sunday's performance will kick off at 8 p.m. Events planned for the week include barrel racing, pole bending, breakaway roping, goat tying, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding.

Go to an exhibit: The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art, 1900 W. MacArthur, is currently hosting the exhibit “Interesting Times: The Art of Honoré Daumier.” Daumier's satirical works explore themes that are still relevant today, such as corruption, ineptitude and class divides. The exhibit continues through Aug. 29.