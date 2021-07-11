Car show set for July 17 on Shawnee's Main Street

Downtown Auto Body in Shawnee is playing host to a car show next weekend, and area residents are invited to come see the cars, or even enter their own.

The City of 5 Nations Downtown Auto Show & Shine car show is set for 8 a.m. to about noon on Saturday, July 17, on Main Street in Shawnee. Main will be blocked off from Park to Broadway, and the entrance for registration will be Main at Market Street, Daniel Shaughnessy with Shawnee CTV said.

Shaughnessy said last year the show had more than 100 cars, and they're expecting an even better turnout this year.

“Mike Johnson, owner of Downtown Auto Body, has worked on cars from all over the country that are cars that travel to many shows and are on display at many prominent places. He has built, from the ground up, cars that show in Vegas each year at the SEMA Show, which is one of the biggest in the world,” Shaughnessy said. “His friends from around the region, as well as so many talented local auto enthusiasts, make this show great.”

More:Shawnee pumpkin patch, local comic event winners of RedBud awards

Registration for the show is free and will take place from 7 to 8:30 a.m. All show vehicles of quality are welcome, including motorcycles, cars, trucks and other vehicles. There will be awards for the top 10, and also a $500 cash prize for the best of show.

Hardesty's Market and Deli will have loaded baked potatoes from about 10 a.m. until the show ends, and Boom-a-rang Diner will also have their full menu available at the event.

Summertime in Shawnee:Friends of the Library book sale set July 17; annual event planned for October

Justin Robbins, a local musician, will perform starting at 8 a.m., accompanied by Joey Wallace.

There will also be door prizes given away every hour.

“Feel free to bring games for kids to play in the shade, and that sort of thing, because there's plenty of shade across the street from the stage,” Shaughnessy said, adding that attendees might also want to bring lawn chairs.

Shawnee CTV will also be on site producing videos of the 10 top cars and the owners, as well as streaming the live performance from the stage.