McLoud celebrates annual Blackberry Festival

Tina Bridenstine
The Shawnee News-Star
Area children enjoy some of the carnival rides at McLoud’s Blackberry Festival Saturday.
A young boy concentrates as he “drives” one of the carnival rides at McLoud’s Blackberry Festival Saturday.

McLoud celebrated its annual Blackberry Festival Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 at McLoud Veterans Memorial Park.

Area residents ride the carousel at McLoud’s Blackberry Festival Saturday.
A young man takes his shot at the dunking tank target Saturday at McLoud’s Blackberry Festival.

The festival included live music, a carnival, parade, turtle races, a pageant and more. Fireworks were scheduled for 10 p.m. Saturday night, though a storm was rolling through the area at that time. The Cobbler Gobbler cobbler eating contest was not among the activities in 2021.

Children enjoy a ride at Saturday’s carnival at the McLoud Blackberry Festival.
Food trucks at McLoud’s Blackberry Festival all featured blackberry items on their menu, including funnel cakes with blackberry jam and fresh blackberries.

The Chamber of Commerce had sold out of all of its blackberry jam and fresh blackberries by early afternoon Saturday, though there were still plenty of blackberries foods to be found. All of the food vendors had blackberry items on their menus, including blackberry funnel cake, blackberry tea, blackberry lemonade, and more.

Area residents take their chances on some of the carnival games.
A boy gets his face painted like Batman at McLoud’s Blackberry Festival Saturday.
Amanda Coffee performs on stage Saturday afternoon at the McLoud Blackberry Festival.
Kids enjoy the bumper cars at Saturday’s carnival.
Kids ride motorcycles on one of the carnival rides Saturday.
Area residents ride the carousel Saturday at the Blackberry Festival.