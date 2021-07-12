McLoud celebrates annual Blackberry Festival

McLoud celebrated its annual Blackberry Festival Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 at McLoud Veterans Memorial Park.

The festival included live music, a carnival, parade, turtle races, a pageant and more. Fireworks were scheduled for 10 p.m. Saturday night, though a storm was rolling through the area at that time. The Cobbler Gobbler cobbler eating contest was not among the activities in 2021.

The Chamber of Commerce had sold out of all of its blackberry jam and fresh blackberries by early afternoon Saturday, though there were still plenty of blackberries foods to be found. All of the food vendors had blackberry items on their menus, including blackberry funnel cake, blackberry tea, blackberry lemonade, and more.