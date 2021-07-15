Calendar of events from July 15

The Shawnee News-Star

July 15

Former Oklahoma Poet Laureate Ben Myers will be the featured reader at this month's monthly poetry reading at 7 p.m. at the Lunch Box on Main Street. On the faculty at Oklahoma Baptist University, Professor Myers has published three collections of poetry: Elegy For Trains, Lapse Americana, and Black Sunday. He also plays and writes songs for a folk-rock group, The Flying Armadillos. As usual, following the featured poet, those attending are invited to read their own work or poems they like during the open mic portion of the program. This reading is sponsored by the Individual Artists of Oklahoma. The Lunch Box will be open earlier for those who want to order a meal.

July 16

July's Block pARTy at the Arts @317 will feature Sandra Wilkins, Sherri Heath and Dorthy Randall, all authors from the Meeker area who will be doing book signings. Wilkins is also an artist and will be showing her paintings. The come and go event will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

July 17

Main Street Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 401 E. Main. Area residents can meet small businesses, artists and makers. There will also be fresh produce and restaurants to enjoy. Follow @mainstreetmarketshawnee on Instagram.

Friends of the Shawnee Public Library will have a one-day book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the library patio. Hardbacks will be $1, soft covers will be 50 cents, or customers can fill a bag for $5. Proceeds will go to supporting the library and its programs.

July 22

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee.

August 9

August 26

September 3

Pre-registration and payments by check are due by today for those intending to attend the Shawnee High School Class of 1971 reunion on Saturday, Sept. 18. Send checks to SHS Class of 1971, P.O. Box 1925, Shawnee, OK 74802-1925, along with a note of all attending (including maiden names). For more information about the reunion, contact Jane Smith at 405-830-1149 or Nancy McVey at 405-640-8644.

September 13

September 17

Shawnee High School Class of 1971 will meet at Cazadorez Mexican Restaurant, 3900 N. Harrison, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Registration is not required for this event.

September 18

Shawnee High School Class of 1971 will meet for a buffet with music from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at FireLake Clubhouse, 1901 S. Gordon Cooper Dr. A class photo will be taken at 8 p.m. The cost is $25 if paid in advance or $30 if paid at the door. Pre-registration is required by Sept. 3 in order to provide a head count to the caterer. Send checks to SHS Class of 1971, P.O. Box 1925, Shawnee, OK 74802-1925, along with a note of all attending (including maiden names). For more information about the reunion, contact Jane Smith at 405-830-1149 or Nancy McVey at 405-640-8644.

September 23

