3 Things to Do: July 16-18

The dust has barely settled on this year's rodeo as the final performance is scheduled 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at the Expo Center in Shawnee, but there's still plenty to keep area residents busy this weekend, from car shows to outdoor shopping. Here are three things to do this weekend:

Take in a car show: The City of 5 Nations Downtown Auto Show & Shine car show will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday on Main Street in Shawnee, which will be blocked off from Park to Broadway. Registration, from 7 to 8:30 a.m., is free for those with top quality show vehicles. There will be awards for the top 10 cars and a $500 cash prize for best of show. Justin Robbins will start performing at 8 a.m., accompanied by Joey Wallace. Door prizes will be given away every hour. Boom-a-rang Diner will have its full menu available, and Hardesty's Market and Deli will begin selling loaded baked potatoes around 10 a.m.

Shop for books: The Friends of the Shawnee Public Library will have a one-day book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the library patio. Hardbacks will be $1, soft covers will be 50 cents, and customers can fill a bag for $5. Proceeds from the sale will go to supporting the library and its programs. The group will also have its annual book sale in the fall.

Buy local at Main Street Market: Main Street Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the grass lot next to The Gathering Place Coffee Co. at 415 E. Main. There will be artists, local farms selling produce and more.