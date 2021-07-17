Calendar of events from July 17

The Shawnee News-Star

July 17

Main Street Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 401 E. Main. Area residents can meet small businesses, artists and makers. There will also be fresh produce and restaurants to enjoy. Follow @mainstreetmarketshawnee on Instagram.

Friends of the Shawnee Public Library will have a one-day book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the library patio. Hardbacks will be $1, soft covers will be 50 cents, or customers can fill a bag for $5. Proceeds will go to supporting the library and its programs.

July 21

There will be a Job Fair in Lincoln County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the Lincoln County courthouse, 811 Manvel in Chandler.

July 22

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee.

August 3

St. Benedicts Catholic Church Parish Guild meeting will be at 1 p.m. in the community room.

August 9

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee.

August 26

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee.

September 3

Pre-registration and payments by check are due by today for those intending to attend the Shawnee High School Class of 1971 reunion on Saturday, Sept. 18. Send checks to SHS Class of 1971, P.O. Box 1925, Shawnee, OK 74802-1925, along with a note of all attending (including maiden names). For more information about the reunion, contact Jane Smith at 405-830-1149 or Nancy McVey at 405-640-8644.

September 13

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee.

September 17

Shawnee High School Class of 1971 will meet at Cazadorez Mexican Restaurant, 3900 N. Harrison, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Registration is not required for this event.

September 18

Shawnee High School Class of 1971 will meet for a buffet with music from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at FireLake Clubhouse, 1901 S. Gordon Cooper Dr. A class photo will be taken at 8 p.m. The cost is $25 if paid in advance or $30 if paid at the door. Pre-registration is required by Sept. 3 in order to provide a head count to the caterer. Send checks to SHS Class of 1971, P.O. Box 1925, Shawnee, OK 74802-1925, along with a note of all attending (including maiden names). For more information about the reunion, contact Jane Smith at 405-830-1149 or Nancy McVey at 405-640-8644.

September 23

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee.