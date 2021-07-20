Rev up your engines: Car show comes to Shawnee

Tina Bridenstine
The Shawnee News-Star
Cars are lined up along Main Street in front of the Ritz Theatre.

Downtown Shawnee was alive with activity Saturday as the City of 5 Nations Downtown Auto Show & Shine car show kicked off around 8 a.m.

Main Street shut down from Park to Broadway to allow show cars of all makes, models and years to line the street, and to give crowds the opportunity to get a good look at them.

An Oldsmobile was among the many cars lining Main Street Saturday.
Joey Wallace, left, and Justin Robbins perform at Saturday’s car show.

Awards were presented for the top 10 vehicles, and there was a $500 cash prize for best of show.

Local musicians Joey Wallace and Justin Robbins performed during the car show.

There were also some vendors set up along the way, and Hardesty's Market & Deli sold loaded baked potatoes.

Grady Oliver with Hardesty Market & Deli makes a loaded baked potato at Saturday’s car show.
A young girl sits in a Volkswagon camper van.

Door prizes were given away every hour, and ShawneeCTV was on site producing videos of the top 10 cars with their owners.

The show wrapped up around noon.

Area residents check out some of the cars on display.
Crowds check out cars on display at Saturday’s car show.
A General Lee and Hazzard County sheriff’s car were among those on display at Saturday’s car show.
Dukes of Hazzard memorabilia and moonshine jugs were on display in the General Lee’s trunk.
This 1939 Oldsmobile Series 60 was among the vehicles lining Main Street at Saturday’s car show.
A mask is displayed in a 1939 Oldsmobile Series 60.
Crowds enjoy Saturday’s car show.
Main Street was lined with vehicles of all models and years Saturday, including this one.

Tina Bridenstine is a reporter for The Shawnee News-Star. She can be reached at tina.bridenstine@news-star.com or 405-214-3934. Follow her on Twitter @tbridenstine1