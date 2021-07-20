Rev up your engines: Car show comes to Shawnee

Downtown Shawnee was alive with activity Saturday as the City of 5 Nations Downtown Auto Show & Shine car show kicked off around 8 a.m.

Main Street shut down from Park to Broadway to allow show cars of all makes, models and years to line the street, and to give crowds the opportunity to get a good look at them.

Awards were presented for the top 10 vehicles, and there was a $500 cash prize for best of show.

Local musicians Joey Wallace and Justin Robbins performed during the car show.

There were also some vendors set up along the way, and Hardesty's Market & Deli sold loaded baked potatoes.

Door prizes were given away every hour, and ShawneeCTV was on site producing videos of the top 10 cars with their owners.

The show wrapped up around noon.

Tina Bridenstine is a reporter for The Shawnee News-Star. She can be reached at tina.bridenstine@news-star.com or 405-214-3934. Follow her on Twitter @tbridenstine1