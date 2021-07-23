3 Things to Do: July 23-25

The school year is getting ready to start, but there's still time to enjoy the summer and things going on in the area. Here are some things to do in Shawnee and the surrounding areas this weekend.

Take a trip back in time: History is on display at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, where the “Painters of Pompeii: Roman Frescoes from the National Archaeological Museum, Naples” exhibit is on display through Oct. 17. The exhibit includes wall paintings from Pompeii and Herculaneum, cities buried after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 CE. Excavations in the 1700s uncovered frescoes painted on the walls of homes and buildings throughout the cities, and more than 80 of those artifacts and artworks are on display. Tickets are $16 and also allow access to the museum's permanent collection and the “Dale Chihuly: Magic & Light” exhibit. Children ages 17 and younger are free. While there, visitors can also check out Cafe Pompeii, a pop-up restaurant in the museum cafe space that serves lunch, snacks, cocktails, beer and wine. The cafe is a partnership between OKCMOA and Patrono, an Italian restaurant located across from the museum. For more information about hours of the exhibit or the cafe, or for a menu, visit okcmoa.com.

Listen to live music: There are several live music performances set for this weekend. Derek Harris Duo will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Theopolis Social Club, located at 419 E. Main in Shawnee. Electric Avenue will be at Lucky 7's at FireLake Casino, located at 41207 Hardesty Road, beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday. And the Kyle Rainer Band will perform from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Brickhouse Saloon, located at 113 ½ N. Bell in Shawnee.

Have a few laughs: The Historic Ritz Theater, located at 10 W. Main in Shawnee, will play host to a comedy night Saturday, when Matt Ferrell and Andrew Rose take the stage from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketstorm.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event is for ages 18 and older.