Story walk to bring Alzheimer's awareness

The Pioneer Library System has recently installed story walks at area parks, including one at Slick Humphrey Park in Tecumseh. In the month of August, the Tecumseh story walk will feature a story about Alzheimer's, and a special event is planned to bring awareness.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, at Slick Humphrey Park, there will be an Alzheimer's Awareness Walk to recognize loved ones who have passed and to support families and individuals still fighting the disease.

According to Karissa Deathrage, branch office administrator for Brent Morris at Edward Jones Investments, there will be balloons handed out at the walk and food trucks available at the park.

“I believe some of their proceeds will go toward our donation pool, and when we are all done, we will make a lump sum donation to the Walk to End Alzheimer's Organization, from Shawnee and surrounding areas,” she said.

Deathrage said she has worked with an Alzheimer's organization since 2016 to coordinate fundraiser walks and foster awareness.

With so much shut down during 2020 due to COVID-19, Deathrage said, the Tecumseh library used some of its grant money for community outreach to install a story walk at the park where a different book could be featured every month for families at the park to enjoy.

In August, the featured book at the story walk will help bring awareness to Alzheimer's disease.

“I was able to find a children's book called 'The Remember Balloons,' which explains Alzheimer's in a way a child could understand,” Deathrage said.

She encourages those who would like to go to the walk to RSVP through a Facebook page so they can have a rough estimate for the food trucks, but said “if they just show up, that's okay too.”

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m., with a brief presentation before those attending are free to walk and read at their leisure. Deathrage said the food truck should stay until about 1 p.m.

For more information, search for The Alzheimer's Storywalk on Facebook. To sign up for the walk, contact Deathrage at 405-878-0990 or Beth Lyle at 405-598-5955.