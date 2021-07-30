From exotic pets to block parties, here are five things to see in Shawnee this weekend

Summer activities haven't slowed down yet, and there's plenty to do around the Shawnee area. Here are five things going on this weekend:

Shop for a different type of pet: The HERPShow will be at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee Saturday and Sunday. Visitors will have the chance to purchase exotic reptiles and pets. The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for children ages 4 and younger. The sale is open to the public and family friendly, and there will be concessions available both days. Tickets are available at the door.

Go to a block party: There will be a block party at 3 p.m. Saturday at 28 W. MacArthur in Shawnee. There will be vendors, games, food, raffles, and a food and beverage truck.

Cruise Shawnee: Hot Rods on Harrison will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Bank, located at 2675 N. Harrison in Shawnee. There will be breakfast, coffee and cars, and all cars are welcome to join in a morning cruise on the blacktop.

Attend a horse camp: Winn Family farm will have a horse camp from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. Children ages 7 and up can sign up to learn about horses and how to ride. Lunch will be provided. The cost for the camp is $150 per child, and a limited number of participants will be allowed to make sure all of the children get adequate time on the horses during the camp. Parents can stay and watch the children at the camp, or can drop them after after signing waivers. For more information contact Winn Family Farm on Facebook.

Go to the races: Red Dirt Raceway will host the Cowboy 100 w/ USRA Modifieds from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. The track is located at 343250 E. 1000 Road, on the north side of Meeker on Highway 18. Visit RedDirtRaceway.com for more information.