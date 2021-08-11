Calendar of events from Aug. 11

The Shawnee News-Star

August 18

Northridge Church of Christ will present the first week of its Divorce Care program. The program will meet from 7 to 8:45 p.m. each Wednesday for 14 weeks, ending Nov. 17, at 1001 E. MacArthur in Shawnee. It uses professionally made videos as discussion guides to cover topics such as anger, depression, loneliness, finances and others, and is a biblically-based program for giving a foundation for dealing with divorce and separation. To enroll or receive more information, call 405-275-4180 or 405-481-3818. Those interested can also show up at the first session to learn more.

August 20

The Arts @317 will host its own August Block pARTy from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Featured guests will be abstract artist and author Douglas Gordon and author Katie Ward, who will both be signing their newly released books. Gordon will also be showing his paintings. Guests can also view the works of more than 45 different artists and authors in the gallery.

August 26

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee.

September 1

Shawnee Bridges Out of Poverty will have a Labor Day weekend rib sale. One rack of ribs with sauce is $35, a rack of ribs with sauce and two sides is $50, two racks of ribs with sauce and two sides is $65, and there are also business packs available. Ribs are available for pickup today through Sept. 3. Order online at www.shawneeribs.com or by calling 405-432-2430. Proceeds will go to assist in providing healthy meals, transportation and childcare to Getting Ahead classes. Packages are available in ready to serve or warm to serve options, and business packs can be delivered.

September 3

Pre-registration and payments by check are due by today for those intending to attend the Shawnee High School Class of 1971 reunion on Saturday, Sept. 18. Send checks to SHS Class of 1971, P.O. Box 1925, Shawnee, OK 74802-1925, along with a note of all attending (including maiden names). For more information about the reunion, contact Jane Smith at 405-830-1149 or Nancy McVey at 405-640-8644.

September 13

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee.

September 17

Shawnee High School Class of 1971 will meet at Cazadorez Mexican Restaurant, 3900 N. Harrison, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Registration is not required for this event.

September 18

Shawnee High School Class of 1971 will meet for a buffet with music from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at FireLake Clubhouse, 1901 S. Gordon Cooper Dr. A class photo will be taken at 8 p.m. The cost is $25 if paid in advance or $30 if paid at the door. Pre-registration is required by Sept. 3 in order to provide a head count to the caterer. Send checks to SHS Class of 1971, P.O. Box 1925, Shawnee, OK 74802-1925, along with a note of all attending (including maiden names). For more information about the reunion, contact Jane Smith at 405-830-1149 or Nancy McVey at 405-640-8644.

September 23

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee.