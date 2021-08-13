3 Things to Do: Aug. 13-15

Keep your eyes on the sky or take man's best friend for a dip. Here are some things to do around Shawnee this weekend:

Go to a balloon festival: Citizen Potawatomi Nation will present the FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest Friday and Saturday, and admission is free. There will be a petting zoo, splash pad, inflatables, a carnival and live music, as well as food trucks and artisans and craftspeople from around the region set up at a vendor market. Spectators can watch about 20 hot air balloons float above, and in the evening watch them glow. Musical artists include Beau Jennings and the Tigers, Vince Van and the Outlaws, Levi Parham and headliner Craig Morgan. Hot air balloon rides are $250 per person, and all who ride must be 12 or older and able to board the basket with little to no assistance. The Outdoor Nation Expo will also be nearby at FireLake Arena with interactive hunting and fishing demonstrations. For a schedule of events for the balloon festival, go to firelakeballoonfest.com, or go to firelakeballoonfest.com/balloon-rides to reseve a spot on a balloon flight.

Take your dog to the pool: To close out the season, Shawnee Splash will have its Doggie Dip day Saturday. Small dogs will be able to swim at 9 a.m., and large dogs will swim at 10 a.m. The cost is $5 per day, and proof of vaccination is required.

Observe the heavens: There will be a lunar observing event Saturday at the Maud Rodeo Grounds. The event begins at 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the cit of Maud, Ten Acre Observatory and The Odyssey Astronomy Club. The Ten Acre Observatory conducts tours of the night sky using a 13” Coulter Optics and Starmaster 20” telescopes. For more information, find Ten Acre Observatory on Facebook.