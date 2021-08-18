Doggie Dip closes out season at the pool

Shawnee Splash has gone to the dogs, at least for one day.

Following the last swim day of the season, Shawnee Splash hosted its annual Doggie Dip to close out the season.

Each year after the pool closes, it is open to canine companions for one day before being drained. Last year, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it went on as planned this year.

Doggie Dip took place on Saturday, with small dogs allowed to swim at 9 a.m. and large dogs at 10 a.m. Owners paid $5 per dog to allow their pets to swim, dive, and play with the other dogs for a while in the Shawnee Splash pools.

More:Community invited to celebrate OBU’s incoming class during 'The Walk' Aug. 18

More:Community gathers for fun at the 2021 FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival in Shawnee

Though the main part of Shawnee Splash has closed for the season, the splash pad area remains open to guests, as well as the splash pad at Boy Scout Park, through September, according to a Facebook post by Shawnee Parks and Recreation.