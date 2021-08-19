3 Things to Do: Aug. 20-22

This weekend, area residents can meet local authors, attend an workshop, or even just get out and do some retail therapy. Here are some things to do around Shawnee this weekend:

Meet local authors: The Arts @317 will host its own August Block pARTy from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Featured guests will be abstract artist and author Douglas Gordon and author Katie Ward, who will both be signing their newly released books. Gordon will also be showing his paintings. Guests can also view the works of more than 45 different artists and authors in the gallery.

Do some shopping: Sassy Dames Retail Therapy Weekend Sale will be at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center this weekend with vintage, hand-crafted, antiques, repurposed, new and used items, and curiosities. The sale begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and concludes at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Attend a workshop: Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will host its Art, Nature, and Healing Workshop: Integrating Spirit and Nature workshop Saturday. Instructor Maureen Harvey will teach how to reduce stress and feel uplifted with a guided art project. No previous art experience is necessary. The workshop, intended for ages 18 and older, will be from 9 a.m. to noon and will focus on connecting outward and inward experiences, nature and self, and making a three-dimensional piece honoring that connection. The cost is $65 for non-members, $50 for museum members, and $60 for college students. For more information, contact education@mgmoa.org or call 405-878-5605. To register, go to www.mgmoa.org/workshops and click on the “Click here to register” button.