August Block pARTy to feature Gordon, Ward

Special to the News-Star

Each month, The Arts @317 hosts a Friday Block pARTy, and this month, it will feature two authors.

From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, artist and author Douglas G. Gordon and Oklahoma writer Katie Ward will be at the business.

“I am honored to be showing my art and signing copies of my wee book at the grand opening of the expanded studio space at The Arts at 317 during August Block Party, this Friday,” Gordon said.

Gordon will have some of his digital, acrylic and encaustic abstract art pieces on display for sale, as well as copies of his art and poetry book, “A wee dod of paint, wi some words thrown in” which visitors can purchase and have personalized.

Ward, who will also be at the event, recently published her first book, “Milo in the Middle,” a children's book that tells the story of what it feels like to be the middle child. The book is illustrated by Oklahoma graphic designer and illustrator Kaity Faith.

The Arts at 317 also features many other Oklahoma artists and craftspeople.

Originally opened six years ago, The Arts at 317 provides a venue for artists to display and sell their works, as well as a place for visitors to enjoy the art. There are also art classes offered in the studio space, which was recently expanded to provide more classes in addition to photography and printing services.