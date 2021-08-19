Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art hosts community art event

Tina Bridenstine
The Shawnee News-Star
Redford Worden, age 5, holds up a print while his brother, Godfrey, age 3, watches.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art hosted a community art event recently.

From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, area residents were free to stop by the museum and learn how to create their own gelli prints.

Bridget Moore, art teacher at North Rock Creek, and Amber DuBoise-Shepherd, manager of education and outreach at the museum, were on hand to help visitors make their prints — from stencils, imprints and images pulled from magazine pages.

Admission to the museum is free through the month of August, and the current exhibit featured is "Interesting Times: The Art of Honoré Daumier."

North Rock Creek art teacher Bridget Moore shows Cyrus Moore, age 5, and her brother Jared, age 10, how to make prints.
Jared Moore, age 10, puts down paint for his print.
Bridget Moore, art teacher at North Rock Creek, helps Redford Worden, age 5, do an art project.
Cyrus Moore, age 5, holds up her completed print while her mother takes a photo.
At a recent community art event, area residents were free to come-and-go at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art to make prints using magazine pages and stencils.