Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art hosts community art event

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art hosted a community art event recently.

From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, area residents were free to stop by the museum and learn how to create their own gelli prints.

Bridget Moore, art teacher at North Rock Creek, and Amber DuBoise-Shepherd, manager of education and outreach at the museum, were on hand to help visitors make their prints — from stencils, imprints and images pulled from magazine pages.

Admission to the museum is free through the month of August, and the current exhibit featured is "Interesting Times: The Art of Honoré Daumier."