MGMoA welcomes OU professor for free lecture Friday

MGMoA

Dr. Erin Duncan-O’Neill, assistant professor of art history at the University of Oklahoma, will be discussing the life and times of Daumier on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. The lecture and reception is free and all are welcome. The reception is hosted by the Friends of the MGMoA. Masks are encouraged.

Interesting Times: The Art of Honoré Daumier looks at Daumier‘s satirical works, exploring themes that are still relevant today including corruption, ineptitude, and class divides. While the specific event or issue that is being referenced is in the past, the general attitude of pointing out these foibles is very modern. Daumier’s satires seen through a modern lens are very timely and relevant.

Interesting Times: The Art of Honoré Daumier continues until Aug. 29. The exhibition is presented by the Art Dealers Association of America. Additional sponsorship by: Oklahoma Arts Council, Allied Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, Avedis Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. R.J. Wissinger Memorial Fund.

The museum is offering free admission through the end of August thanks to the generous sponsorships of Ad Astra foundation, Avedis Foundation, St. Gregory’s Abbey, Rainbolt Family Foundation and BancFirst.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus at 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The museum is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts. This Community Art Day is sponsored by the Art Dealers Association of America.