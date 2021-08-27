3 Things to Do: Aug. 27-29

Summer is scorching, but fortunately, the Shawnee area will play host to several events and activities where area residents can get inside and out of the heat. Here are some things to do around Shawnee this weekend:

Learn about the arts: Dr. Erin Duncan-O’Neill, assistant professor of art history at the University of Oklahoma, will be discussing the life and times of Daumier on Friday at 7 p.m. The lecture and reception is free and all are welcome. Masks are encouraged. “Interesting Times: The Art of Honoré Daumier” continues until Aug. 29. The museum is offering free admission through the end of August and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays at 1900 W. MacArthur.

Go to a convention: The Uncanny Comic Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the FireLake Grand Casino, located just off Interstate 40. There will be cosplay and celebrity guests, vendors, a cosplay contest, D&D tournament, and several other events. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at uncannycomicexpo.com or at the door. The event space is separate from the casino spaces in a smoke-free, family-friendly area.

Support the Wolves: The Shawnee Wolves have a non-conference home games against Guthrie Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Watch in person or stream online at http://michelle.hstvv.com/hsfootball.php?fbclid=IwAR1DxrkTtLLEnSNBC4jLEWKdBZAecyYUFTkShb20HqXt3DZO16oVRZHJbzQ#.YSbYDx17mRs