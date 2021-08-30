Calendar of events from Aug. 31

The Shawnee News-Star

September 1

Shawnee Bridges Out of Poverty will have a Labor Day weekend rib sale. One rack of ribs with sauce is $35, a rack of ribs with sauce and two sides is $50, two racks of ribs with sauce and two sides is $65, and there are also business packs available. Ribs are available for pickup today through Sept. 3. Order online at www.shawneeribs.com or by calling 405-432-2430. Proceeds will go to assist in providing healthy meals, transportation and childcare to Getting Ahead classes. Packages are available in ready to serve or warm to serve options, and business packs can be delivered.

September 3

Pre-registration and payments by check are due by today for those intending to attend the Shawnee High School Class of 1971 reunion on Saturday, Sept. 18. Send checks to SHS Class of 1971, P.O. Box 1925, Shawnee, OK 74802-1925, along with a note of all attending (including maiden names). For more information about the reunion, contact Jane Smith at 405-830-1149 or Nancy McVey at 405-640-8644.

September 14

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee.

September 17

Shawnee High School Class of 1971 will meet at Cazadorez Mexican Restaurant, 3900 N. Harrison, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Registration is not required for this event.

September 18

Shawnee High School Class of 1971 will meet for a buffet with music from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at FireLake Clubhouse, 1901 S. Gordon Cooper Dr. A class photo will be taken at 8 p.m. The cost is $25 if paid in advance or $30 if paid at the door. Pre-registration is required by Sept. 3 in order to provide a head count to the caterer. Send checks to SHS Class of 1971, P.O. Box 1925, Shawnee, OK 74802-1925, along with a note of all attending (including maiden names). For more information about the reunion, contact Jane Smith at 405-830-1149 or Nancy McVey at 405-640-8644.

September 23

