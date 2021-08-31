Uncanny Comic Expo brings fandom fun to Shawnee

From Star Wars to Marvel to anime, the FireLake Grand was host to a variety of costumes and cosplayers, not to mention vendors and casual attendees, as the Uncanny Comic Expo took place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The convention brought celebrity guests, vendors, a cosplay contest, D&D tournament and other events. Early in the day, panelists discussed running a D&D campaign on stage while Star Wars and Ghostbuster characters were on hand just across the room for photos with guests.