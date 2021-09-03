3 Things to Do: Sept. 3-5

Whether you're into music, shopping or trains, you'll find plenty to do this weekend. Here are some things going on around Shawnee:

Take a train ride: Locomotive Operators of Central Oklahoma will have a public train ride from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 29626 Lake Dr., McLoud. Cost is $5 per rider, and masks are required for those over age 3. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/locotrains

Enjoy life music: Budderside will perform live at the Ritz in Shawnee at 7 p.m. Saturday. For more information about the show, go to www.budderside.com. Go to www.ticketstorm.com/e/25451/t/ to buy tickets.

Check out a flea market: The Shawnee Trading Post and Flea Market will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 7109 N. Kickapoo in Shawnee. It is a family-friendly outdoor marketplace with vendors from all over the state selling new and used items. Admission is free.