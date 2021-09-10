5 Things to Do around Shawnee: Sept. 10-12

With the free fair back this year, not to mention races, astronomy presentations and other events, this weekend boasts a full schedule of things to do for area residents. Here are some of the events planned for the Shawnee area for this weekend:

Go to the fair: The Pottawatomie County Free Fair will be open through Saturday at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center. Just some of the events at the fair include an antique tractor display, karaoke contest, barrel race exhibition, firefighter olympics and more. The fair opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m. Go to www.freefair.org/index.html for a schedule of events and activities.

Find out about being a "Film Friendly Community": There will be a presentation on Shawnee as a Film Friendly Community from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Shawnee Film and Music Office, located at 20 West Works, Main Street, Shawnee. Yousef Kazemi will be the guest speaker and will talk about what to expect from film productions in Shawnee, including how to get a location listed, being an extra or crew member, the film registration process, and more. For social distancing, RSVP to info@visitshawnee.com.

Look to the skies: There will be a basic astronomy presentation and lunar viewing event from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at 401 N. Bell. Admission is free.

Go to the races: Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker will host America Night Racing from 7 to 10 p.m. The track is located at 990871 S. Highway 18, Meeker. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/RedDirtRaceway.

Check out a new exhibit: The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art's new exhibit is open this weekend. The Art of the Aloha Shirt exhibit will explore the history, artistry and production of Hawaiian Alohoa shirts. The exhibit will include 60 objects, including textile work, production sketches, advertisements, vintage shirts, and more. The museum is located at 1900 W. MacArthur.