Calendar of events from Sept. 11

The Shawnee News-Star

September 11

Square 8’s Square Dancing Club meets for a fellowship, food, and fun, plus lots of square dancing! Come join them from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell.

September 13

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will host a Technology Class: “Camera Photo Organization” with Kerri Foster at 9 a.m. The class is free for anyone age 55+, but please register by calling 405-878-1528 or by dropping by the front desk.

September 14

Westside Neighborhood Watch will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Room 109.

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee.

September 17

The Arts @317 will host its own Block pARTy from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Featured artist for the evening will be Catie Hubbert, who does paintings and digital art. Hubbert will do art demonstrations from 6:15 to 7:15. Visitors can also see the work of more than 45 different Oklahoma artists.

Shawnee High School Class of 1971 will meet at Cazadorez Mexican Restaurant, 3900 N. Harrison, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Registration is not required for this event.

September 18

Shawnee High School Class of 1971 will meet for a buffet with music from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at FireLake Clubhouse, 1901 S. Gordon Cooper Dr. A class photo will be taken at 8 p.m. The cost is $25 if paid in advance or $30 if paid at the door. Pre-registration is required by Sept. 3 in order to provide a head count to the caterer. Send checks to SHS Class of 1971, P.O. Box 1925, Shawnee, OK 74802-1925, along with a note of all attending (including maiden names). For more information about the reunion, contact Jane Smith at 405-830-1149 or Nancy McVey at 405-640-8644.

September 23

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee.

September 24

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a bake sale, snack bar, clothing and miscellaneous items. For more information, call the church at 273-6286 or Arlene at 405-997-8137.

September 25

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a bake sale, snack bar, clothing and miscellaneous items. For more information, call the church at 273-6286 or Arlene at 405-997-8137.