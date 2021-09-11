Shawnee Little Theatre opens 54th year with 'Pippin' from Sept. 17-25

Shawnee Little Theatre

Shawnee Little Theatre begins its 54th year this coming week with the Tony Award winning classic musical “Pippin,” performing Sept. 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. at the community theater.

Using the premise of an unorthodox performing troupe, the musical tells the story of a young prince on his search for meaning and significance in life. Prince Pippin and his father, Charlemagne, are characters based on real life figures from the Middle Ages, although the plot is fictional with no historical accuracy. Many times in the show, the action stops as the characters break the “fourth wall” and talk directly to the audience.

Originally produced on Broadway in 1972 and revived in 2013, “Pippin” has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson. Bob Fosse directed and contributed to the original production and solidified his signature dancing style in the Broadway history books with the show.

Tickets for the SLT production may be reserved online at shawneelittletheatre.com, or at the SLT box office Sept. 13-18 and 23-25 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. 2021-2022 SLT season tickets are on sale at the box office and online as well. Box office phone is 405-275-2805.

Shawnee Little Theatre kindly requests that masks be worn by audiences attending the show. “Pippin” contains mature themes.

Directed by Trevor Mastin with music direction by Jeanne Swinney and choreography by K.C. Goldsby, the large cast includes Martin Kamm, K.C. Goldsby, Peter Purin, Kelly Curtis, Caleb Frank, Kate Blain, Madison Auld and Ferris Foresee.

In the players ensemble are Maya Cook, Isabella Emamghoraishi, Adyson Farris, Baylee Fitzgerald, Josh Frank, Taylor Packwood, Zoe Parkinson, Bayleigh Platter, Keegan Rose and Jake Walker.

The crew includes Krista Farris, stage manager; Tanner Rippee, Lighting Designer; Krista Farris, sound board; Rebecca Fry, Tami Lawson and Bob Wendland, costumes; and Tom Dicken and Preston Fry, set.

Next in the season, SLT will present “It’s a Wonderful Life: A KAWL Radio Play” Dec. 3-11, 2021. Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner “August Osage County” follows Feb. 25 through March 5, 2022. The season finale May 12-21, 2022 is “Legally Blonde, The Musical.”

Auditions for "It's a Wonderful Life" will be Sept. 19 and 20 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at SLT, 1829 Airport Rd. Director Rebecca Fry will be casting seven females and six males.

Presenting sponsor this season is The Presley Group, Inc. Real Estate. Season sponsors are BancFirst, Berkshire Hathaway Benchmark Realty, Dr. Jordan Ewert Family Eye Care of Shawnee, SSM Health Medical Group, First United Bank, AIM Heat and Air, LLC., Matt and Shelli Hopkins, Turner and Cindy Davis and the Shawnee Milling Company.

Shawnee Little Theatre is a non-profit community theater staffed totally by volunteers.