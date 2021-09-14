Serenity Fest set for Sept. 25

Saturday, Sept. 25, area residents are invited to celebrate recovery at Serenity Fest from 3 to 7 p.m. at Woodland Veterans Park in Shawnee.

The event is hosted by Worrel's Haven, a sober living home for women in Shawnee. It was first held in 2020, and Worrel's Haven Executive Director Rachael Yahola said they hope to make it an annual event.

“It's a celebration for recovery, for people in recovery from drug addiction and alcoholism,” Yahola said.

She said it will be a “good, clean, fun time” to celebrate those in recovery and to spread awareness for recovery.

There will be two guests giving testimonies, face paintings from 3 to 5 p.m., carriage rides by Bowser's Peace Sanctuary, a dunk tank, prize give aways, a silent auction, food, and live band Vibro Kings performing.

Yahola said the group will also have t-shirts for sale, and will be doing a 50/50 raffle for a fundraiser, where half of the money will go to Worrel's Haven and half will go to the winner of the raffle.

Yahola thanked the events sponsors: BancFirst, TFCU, OBU, Faith Community, Berkshire Hathaway, YMCA, Virginia's Furniture, TWFG Cannon Insurance Agency, and Hardesty Market & Deli.

Serenity Fest is free to the public and kid friendly, though Yahola suggested those attending might bring their own lawn chairs.