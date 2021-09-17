5 Things to Do Around Shawnee: Sept. 17-19

Autumn is almost here, which means pumpkin patches and other activities ramping up as the temperatures start to cool down a bit. From arts workshops, to movies, theater, and more, here are some of the things to do in Shawnee this weekend:

Support local theater: Shawnee Little Theatre will begin its 54th year with performances of the musical “Pippin” this weekend. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday, and guests are asked to wear masks for the performance. Tickets can be reserved online at shawneelittletheatre.com or at the SLT box office, which is open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-18 and 23-25. The box office phone is 405-275-2805.

Enjoy a pumpkin patch and movie: Sunshine Shelly's Pumpkin Patch will show Ghostbusters at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The pumpkin patch has 20 acres of farm-grown pumpkins, a five-acre corn maze, concessions, kiddie maze, corn pits, hayride and more. The movie is included with regular admission. Sunshine Shelly's is located north of Shawnee on Harrison Street.

Have fun at the Frenzy on Federal: Frenzy on Federal will have live music, food trucks, pop-up vendors, a family 5K, activities for children and a car show. The 5K walk/run begins at 5 p.m., with other activities taking place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The event will take place at BancFirst, located at 1939 N. Harrison in Shawnee.

Enjoy an art show: Community Art Gallery will present a September Salon art show this weekend. It will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and end at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Shawnee Mall. Art will be displayed throughout Shawnee Mall and within Community Art Gallery. The socially distanced art show will follow CDC guidelines and will feature artists from around the area, including published portrait artist Sonya Spears, author and published artist Charles N. Clark, Angel Atkinson, and many others.

Learn about gelli printmaking: The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will have an adult art workshop on gelli printmaking for ages 18 and up. The workshop will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the museum, located at 1900 W. MacArthur, and will take a closer look at how to create gelli prints using acrylic paints, papers, stencils and magazines to create unique art pieces. Register online at www.mgmoa.org/workshops/.