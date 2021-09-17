Calendar of events from Sept. 18

The Shawnee News-Star

September 18

Community Art Gallery of Shawnee will host a September Salon Show in the Shawnee Mall. The socially distanced art show will follow CDC guidelines and will feature artists from around the area, including published portrait artist Sonya Spears, author and published artist Charles N. Clark, Angel Atkinson, and many others.

Shawnee Little Theatre will begin its 54th year with performances of the musical “Pippin.” The show will begin at 7:30 p.m at the theater, and guests are asked to wear masks for the performance. Tickets can be reserved online at shawneelittletheatre.com or at the SLT box office, which is open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-18 and 23-25. The box office phone is 405-275-2805.

Shawnee High School Class of 1971 will meet for a buffet with music from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at FireLake Clubhouse, 1901 S. Gordon Cooper Dr. A class photo will be taken at 8 p.m. The cost is $25 if paid in advance or $30 if paid at the door. Pre-registration is required by Sept. 3 in order to provide a head count to the caterer. Send checks to SHS Class of 1971, P.O. Box 1925, Shawnee, OK 74802-1925, along with a note of all attending (including maiden names). For more information about the reunion, contact Jane Smith at 405-830-1149 or Nancy McVey at 405-640-8644.

September 19

Community Art Gallery of Shawnee will host a September Salon Show in the Shawnee Mall. The socially distanced art show will follow CDC guidelines and will feature artists from around the area, including published portrait artist Sonya Spears, author and published artist Charles N. Clark, Angel Atkinson, and many others.

Shawnee Little Theatre will begin its 54th year with performances of the musical “Pippin.” The show will begin at 2 p.m. at the theater, and guests are asked to wear masks for the performance. Tickets can be reserved online at shawneelittletheatre.com or at the SLT box office, which is open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-18 and 23-25. The box office phone is 405-275-2805.

September 20

Friends of the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will meet at 11:30 a.m., with the program beginning at noon. All interested in the museum are invited to attend. Cliff Lehmann will speak about his Oklahoma historical drawings.

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will host a technology class: “How to Use Siri” with Kerri Foster at 9 a.m. The class is free for anyone age 55 or older. Register by calling 405-878-1528 or dropping by the front desk.

September 23

Shawnee Little Theatre will begin its 54th year with performances of the musical “Pippin.” The show will begin at 7:30 p.m at the theater, and guests are asked to wear masks for the performance. Tickets can be reserved online at shawneelittletheatre.com or at the SLT box office, which is open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-18 and 23-25. The box office phone is 405-275-2805.

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee.

September 24

Shawnee Little Theatre will begin its 54th year with performances of the musical “Pippin.” The show will begin at 7:30 p.m at the theater, and guests are asked to wear masks for the performance. Tickets can be reserved online at shawneelittletheatre.com or at the SLT box office, which is open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-18 and 23-25. The box office phone is 405-275-2805.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a bake sale, snack bar, clothing and miscellaneous items. For more information, call the church at 273-6286 or Arlene at 405-997-8137.

September 25

Shawnee Little Theatre will begin its 54th year with performances of the musical “Pippin.” The show will begin at 7:30 p.m at the theater, and guests are asked to wear masks for the performance. Tickets can be reserved online at shawneelittletheatre.com or at the SLT box office, which is open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-18 and 23-25. The box office phone is 405-275-2805.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a bake sale, snack bar, clothing and miscellaneous items. For more information, call the church at 273-6286 or Arlene at 405-997-8137.

October 7

The Spinning Spools Quilt Guild will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the senior center, located at 401 N. Bell. Everyone interested in learning the art of piecing or quilting quilts is welcome.