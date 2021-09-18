Big Screen Under the Stars to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee

Local residents will have the chance to see a movie under the stars next week, and all while supporting a cause. First United Bank will host Big Screen Under the Stars, with tickets sales benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee.

The movie is “Dumb & Dumber,” and it will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the First United Bank patio, located at 2675 N. Harrison in Shawnee.

Amanda Teape Johnson with First United Bank said Mike's Hot Rod Dogs will also be on site, serving gourmet hot dogs, as well as characters from Magical Moments OK (including Spiderman and Alice from “Alice in Wonderland”).

Tickets are $35, and it is suggested that guests bring their own lawn chairs (there will also be folding metal chairs available), though Johnson said there are also VIP options.

“The VIP tables are $250 for 4 – they do include some swag, but they are patio furniture with 4 chairs,” she said.

Go to bit.ly/FUBMovieNight to buy tickets.