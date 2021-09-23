'Pippin' performances continue at Shawnee Little Theatre

Shawnee Little Theatre

Shawnee Little Theatre is beginning its 54th year with performances of the musical “Pippin.”

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the theater each night through Sunday, and guests are asked to wear masks for the performance.

Tickets can be reserved online at shawneelittletheatre.com or at the SLT box office, which is open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-18 and 23-25. The box office phone is 405-275-2805.

