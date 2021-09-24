5 Things to Do around Shawnee: Sept. 24-26

Shawnee and the surroundings areas are hopping this weekend as fall weather starts to move in. From Frontier Days, to dancing, music and more, there's plenty to do. Here are some things going on in the area this weekend:

Go to Frontier Days: Tecumseh's annual Frontier Days event will take place Saturday. It will kick off at 10 a.m. with a parade along Broadway. There will also be vendors, food trucks, a children's area, live music and more, with a street dance to end the night at the main stage on the corner of Broadway and Main.

Learn to dance: There will be an Afro-Latin Dance Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Dr. Green will teach salsa, bachata, merengue and more in the Geiger Center. Masks are recommended, and no partner or experience is necessary. Everyone is welcome. The cost will be $10 for non-students.

Enjoy live music: Creed Fisher will perform at the Ritz Theater Saturday. Creed is a Texas artist with albums that include “People Like Me” and “Everybody Wants to be Hank Williams,” available on all streaming services. His next album, “Whiskey and the Dog” will be released Oct. 22. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with the concert starting at 7. Advance tickets start at $50 (or $20 at the door). For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.ticketstorm.com/event/creedfisher/theritztheater/shawnee/25295/

Celebrate recovery at a family friendly event: Serenity Fest will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Woodland Veterans Park in Shawnee. There will be food, live music, face painting, carriage rides, a dunk tank and prize giveaways. Two people will share their stories of recovery from addiciton and alcoholism.

Support local theater: Shawnee Little Theatre will begin its 54th year with performances of the musical “Pippin” this weekend. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday, and guests are asked to wear masks for the performance. Tickets can be reserved online at shawneelittletheatre.com or at the SLT box office, which is open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-18 and 23-25. The box office phone is 405-275-2805.