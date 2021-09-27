Tecumseh celebrates annual Frontier Days event

Tecumseh celebrated its annual Frontier Days event Saturday.

It kicked off with a parade down Broadway at 10 a.m. Crowds lined both sides of the street to watch as cars, horses, cheerleaders, marching bands and a variety of floats passed by, many of them throwing or handing out candy to children along the parade route.

After the parade, area residents checked out vendors and food trucks lined up along the street. There was also live music, a children's area, and more.

The celebration ended with a street dance Saturday night at the main stage on the corner of Broadway and Main.