3 Things to Do around Shawnee: Oct. 1-3

Whether it's shopping, appreciating Shawnee's history, or checking out some cool cars, there's lots to do in Shawnee. Here are some things going on in the area this weekend:

Learn about Shawnee's history: The Milburn Center will have an open house event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The new museum is located next to the historic Santa Fe Depot. Admission is free, though donations are welcome.

Check out a car show: The 17th annual FireLake Car Show is set for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 41207 Hardesty Road. There will also be a children's costume contest at the car show from 3 to 4 p.m., with prizes for first, second and third place for boys and girls. Prizes include tablets, game consoles and more. For more information about the car show, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/582304643174242.

Do some outdoor shopping: Shawnee Trading Post & Flea Market will set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 7109 N. Kickapoo. Vendors from all over the state will have a variety of items for sale, and admission is free. Go to www.shawneetradingpostandfleamarket.com for more information.