Calendar of events from Oct. 2

The Shawnee News-Star

October 2

St. Benedict's Catholic Church Parish will host the annual “Granny's Attic” sale from 8 a.m. to noon at the Benedict Center, 632 N. Kickapoo Ave.

October 7

The Spinning Spools Quilt Guild will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the senior center, located at 401 N. Bell. Everyone interested in learning the art of piecing or quilting quilts is welcome.

The annual Shawnee Library Book Sale is back. A preview sale for Friends of the Library members will be from 5 to 7 p.m. (with friends memberships available at the door), followed by a sale for the public from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Books are 50 cents for paperbacks, $1 for hardbacks, $5 for a bag, and $10 for a box.

October 8

The Shawnee Library Book Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Books are 50 cents for paperbacks, $1 for hardbacks, $5 for a bag, and $10 for a box.

October 9

The Shawnee Library Book Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. Books are 50 cents for paperbacks, $1 for hardbacks, $5 for a bag, and $10 for a box.

October 12

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee. The clothes closet is held in the pavilion behind the church.

October 22

The Arts @317 will host its own Block pARTy from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Christmas as the theme. Several artists will display their Christmas gift ideas and decorations for the holiday season.

October 28

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee. The clothes closet is held in the pavilion behind the church.

October 30

Wesley United Methodist Church, 302 E. Independence, will have a Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m.

Trick or treat night in Shawnee, originally scheduled for Halloween, has been moved to 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.