Honey Do Auction raises money for Project: SAFE

The Women's Volunteer Auxiliary of Project: SAFE hosted its 13th annual Honey Do Auction Friday at the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort.

The event opened with a silent auction and dinner before continuing on to a live auction and recognition of various volunteers and honorees.

Suzie Campbell was the keynote speaker, and she talked about her own experiences with domestic violence.

The live auction kicked off with the auction of cakes, which attendees could bid on for their table. Other items up for bid included everything from a Mexican fiesta for 30 people to vacations resorts and Thunder tickets.

Volunteers of the Year honored at the event were Bill Morgan, Sandra Fanelli and Gunnar, Molly Daniels, and the Northridge Church of Christ.

Loyalty awards were presented to Shawnee Dillard's, The Downtown Clinic and Mom's Transit.

Linda Capps was honored with a Legacy Award.

Proceeds from the event go to benefit Project: SAFE, a non-profit organization in Shawnee that offers assistance to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking in Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties.

For more information about Project: SAFE, go to www.projectsafeok.com.