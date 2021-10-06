Pottawatomie County Museum hosts open house for Paul and Ann Milburn Center

The Pottawatomie County Museum hosted an open house for the Paul and Ann Milburn Center from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The center opened earlier in 2021, and the event offered a free opportunity for area residents to check it out. The Indian Territory Regulators presented gun fights and several people wandered around in historical dress. The Beard Cabin was also open for visitors to look around, though the cabin is always available during museum hours at request.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays, Mondays and holidays. Admission price is $5 for adults and $2 for children.