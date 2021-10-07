Shawnee fire clowns present 'Clowns of the C' show for Fire Prevention Week

Send in the clowns!

Each year for Fire Prevention Week, the Shawnee Fire Department clowns roll into area schools with lessons on fire safety.

The theme this year is "Clowns of the C," and pirate fire clowns Bobo (Bo Cannon), Scooter (Richard Stevenson), Farkle (Tyler Farley), Nozzle (Keipher Hotella), Burt (Brett Laxson) and Plug (Joe Henry) are visiting schools all around the area and teaching students about everything from the importance of wearing a life vest on a boat to having an escape plan in case of a fire.

As well as continued performances at schools, the clowns will put on a free evening performance, open to the public, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Shawnee High School Performing Arts Building. Refreshments will be provided by Shawnee Fire Department Local 206.