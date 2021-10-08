3 Things to Do around Shawnee: Oct. 8-10

With Halloween just around the corner, there are autumn activities available, but that's not all that's happening around Shawnee. Here are some things going on in the area this weekend:

Grow your home library: The Friends of the Shawnee Library book sale is back this year, with even more books than usual after having to cancel last year's sale due to COVID-19. The sale is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and form 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Shawnee Public Library. Cash and cards are accepted, and masks are encouraged but not required. Books will cost 50 cents for paperbacks, $1 for hardbacks, $5 for a bag, or $10 for a box, with boxes and bags provided.

Get spooked at a haunted maze or see a family-friendly movie: Sunshine Shelly's Nightmare Harvest is open every Friday and Saturday through Halloween. It is recommended for those ages 13 and older, though children ages 12 and younger are allowed if accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $15, or $20 for a fast pass (with a limited number available). Tickets go on sale about 7 p.m., with the last tickets sold at 11 p.m. The haunt starts when it gets completely dark out and lasts until the last group goes through. Or, for those who are younger, Sunshine Shelly's Pumpkin Patch is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and offers a variety of activities for the whole family. Each Saturday from 7 to 9, the pumpkin patch shows a family-friendly film as part of the patch's general admission, which is $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 2 to 12. The maze and pumpkin patch are located next to each other north of Shawnee on Harrison. Go to www.facebook.com/sunshineshellys or to www.facebook.com/sunhineshellysnightmareharvest for more information.

Compete in a fishing tournament: Fish N' Frenzy Bass Club and Lost Paws Oklahoma will host a fishing tournament at the Shawnee Twin Lakes from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. All entrants must be licensed to fish and follow regulations. Entry is $100 for a two-person team, and the tournament will benefit the Shawnee Animal Shelter. For more information, email lostpawsoklahoma@gmail.com or pick up an entry form at the animal shelter, located at 1502 N. Leo.