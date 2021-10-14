Calender of events from Oct. 14

The Shawnee News-Star

October 14

The Senior Recreation Center, 401 N. Bell, will host a technology class, “Apple Maps,” with Kerri Foster at 2:30 p.m. The class is free for anyone age 55 or older. Register by calling 405-878-1528 or by dropping by the front desk.

October 15

Board Game Day at the Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell will begin at 1 p.m. Anyone aged 55+ can join, and is also welcome to bring a game. Snacks will be provided.

October 18

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee. The clothes closet is held in the pavilion behind the church.

October 20

The 2021 Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) will host a job fair in partnership with CPN from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CPN FireLake Arena, located at 18145 Old Rangeline Road, behind FireLake Discount Foods. For more information, contact Robin Ueltzen at Robin.Ueltzen@oesc.state.ok.us or 405-275-7800, Mechelle Bryant at Mechelle.Bryant@oesc.state.ok.us or 405-382-4670, or Carol Samuels at carolsamuels@cowib.org or 405-275-7800, ext. 205.

October 22

The Arts @317 will host its own Block pARTy from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Christmas as the theme. Several artists will display their Christmas gift ideas and decorations for the holiday season.

October 28

October 30

Wesley United Methodist Church, 302 E. Independence, will have a Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m.

Trick or treat night in Shawnee, originally scheduled for Halloween, has been moved to 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.