3 Things to Do: Oct. 15-17

It's time for fall break, which means plenty going on in the area. Whether crafts, skating or poker runs, here are some of the things going on around Shawnee this weekend:

Participate in a poker run: The Cruising for the Kids Blind Poker Run, hosted by the Shawnee VIPS for Cops N Kids, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Sehorn Yamaha, located on North Harrison in Shawnee. Registration will begin at 10 a.m., with the run starting at noon. The cost is $25 per bike/car and $15 for a passenger. There will be food, raffles and other prizes.

Get crafty: There will be a teen/adult art workshop on making fall leather masks from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art, located at 1900 W. MacArthur in Shawnee. Artist and educator G. Patrick Riley will lead the workshop for ages 14 and older, showing how to create fall-inspired masks. No art experience is needed. Register online at www.mgmoa.org/workshops/.

Hit the skating rink: Star Skate will sponsor a Fall Break Late Skate Friday from 7 to 11:50 p.m. at the rink, located at West 45th St. in Shawnee. There will be a raffle with prizes.